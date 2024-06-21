Our Charity Golf Tournament is happening this Saturday, June 22. We are looking for 11 golfers to make it a sold out and super event. We need 2 teams of 4 and 3 individuals to complete a team.
Great prizes, tasty snacks, delicious dinner and testing your golfing skills; all while supporting our local hospital. Everyone wins when you sign up now!
Online: https://bit.ly/Lady-Dunn-Golf
Paper Form: https://bit.ly/Lady-Dunn-Golf-Form
Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)
- Looking for Golfers! - June 21, 2024
- LDHC Foundation Hosting Charity Golf Tournament - June 10, 2024
- Spring Tea a Success - April 16, 2024