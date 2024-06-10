LDHC Foundation Hosting Charity Golf Tournament

June 22 is the date for the 2nd Annual LDHCF golf tournament. All monies go to purchase, maintain and

update equipment to support services provided by the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

The Foundation is still raising money for items from the Wish Campaign. This list includes 2 industrial washing machines, bladder scanner, and lots of “cool” things – walk in freezer, bio-waste cooler, morgue chiller cooler and ice machine – at the cost of nearly $120,000.

The Foundation recently agreed to also purchase a paediatric crash cart for $20,000. Paediatric crash carts are a vital piece of equipment for the safety of young patients. Crash carts hold all of the supplies necessary to treat a patient in an emergency situation.

Come out and have a great day golfing – sip some bevies, hope for a hole in one, enjoy a tasty snack, try

chipping into the pan, then head to the Legion for a delicious dinner and distribution of prizes. What could be better – having a fun day while supporting your local hospital. $80 per person.

Don’t be disappointed – only 18 teams for a shotgun start at 1pm. Visit the LDHCF FaceBook page (under events) to register online or to download a form. Call the Foundation office at 705-856-2335, ext. 3147 if you need help or more information.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future