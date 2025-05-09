6,502 Reasons to Smile in Wawa

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation was chosen by the Tim Hortons – Wawa as the 2025 recipient of the Smile Cookie Campaign. This is an annual campaign that takes place at every Tim Hortons in Canada. All proceeds from the special and lovingly decorated Smile Cookies are donated to that year’s chosen charity. Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign raised $22.6 million for charities in communities across North America.

Foundation board members, family, friends, students, volunteers, and the local Tim Horton’s staff answered the call for cookie decorators. They spent 6 evenings at the local Tim’s filling pre-orders and getting cookies ready for sale.

Their hard work and your love of cookies raised $6,502.60 for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation!

Thank you to the Wawa Tim Horton’s Staff and franchise owners Ryan Ditomasso and Ashleigh McLeod for choosing the Foundation to receive this donation. This donation will go towards the ‘We’re Not Taking This Lying Down’ campaign for ten (10) new hospital beds.

Thank you to everyone who helped and to those who bought and enjoyed over 3200 cookies.

Your generous hearts are giving us a healthy future.