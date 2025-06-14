Red Pine Exploration Inc. Donates to LDHC Foundation

Michael Michaud, President & CEO; Jean-François Montreuil, VP, Exploration; Andrew Watt,Project Manager of Red Pine Exploration Inc., met with Foundation Chair Susan Switzer, Treasurer Holly Kettles and Director Marla Jones to present a $2,000 cheque in support of the “We’re not taking this lying down” campaign to purchase 10 new hospital beds and the 9&Dine Golf Tournament.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. understands the need for excellent healthcare to improve and sustain the quality of life for the whole community.

The need for upgrading, maintaining and purchasing medical equipment never stops. The Foundation works diligently to ensure that the hospital’s needs will be met through donations and fundraising events.

Donations can be made in person at the Foundation office (hospital, lower floor), by mail, online or by e-transfer.

We thank you all for your unwavering support of our efforts.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin Poldma-Rask, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.