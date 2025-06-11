LDHC Foundation Hosting Charity Golf Tournament ‘9nDine’

June 21 is the date for the 3rd Annual LDHCF charity golf tournament ‘9nDine’. All monies go towards purchasing 10 new hospital beds for the Lady Dunn Health Centre, part of our “We’re not taking this lying down!” campaign.

Come out and have a great day golfing – sip some bevies, hope for a hole in one, enjoy a tasty snack, try chipping into the pan, get treated to a delicious dinner at the clubhouse catered by Judy Page and distribution of prizes. What could be better – having a fun day while supporting your local hospital. $85 per person.

Don’t be disappointed – only room for 4 more teams for a shotgun start at 1pm. Deadline is Wednesday, June 18.

Visit our FaceBook page or go to https://ldhc.micharityevents.com/event/golf to register online. Call the Foundation office at 705-856-2335, ext. 3147 if you need help or more information.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future