July 16, 1984 to May 6, 2025

Passed away with his family by his side at Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa. Beloved son of Erin Andrews (Joe McCoy) and Ed Shynkorenko (Maggie Hermeston). Dear brother to Daniel and Julia McCoy and step-brother to Erin Sigouin (Jason Jurynec) and Bernard Sigouin. Stefan is survived by his Grandpa Joe McCoy (Flo Orr), and predeceased by his Grandma Helen McCoy, his Grandparents Ray and Joyce Andrews, and his Grandparents Joe and Violet Shynkorenko. Stefan will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Breton, Dr. Oberai, Dr. Cotterill and the wonderful nursing staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

A Celebration of Stefan’s Life will be held at a future date. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.