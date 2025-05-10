Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 10

There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region yesterday.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast Region this afternoon, except for areas located east of Parry Sound and west of Powassan; as well as areas along the North Shore of Lake Huron and areas following the eastern shore of Lake Superior, which are presenting a high hazard.

The Northwest Region has three active fires, all are not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the Northwest Region. Areas of Thunder Bay and north shore portions of the Nipigon sector feature moderate hazard conditions.