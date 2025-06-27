Rock Island Presents – Michel Neray House Concert Tonight

One of the best highlights of the summer for many in the Wawa area are the Rock Island House Concerts. Their season kicks off with Michel Neray, on Friday, June 27th.

From his website: “Michel Neray’s songwriting exhibits a depth and intimacy that blends the emotive storytelling of Leonard Cohen with a musical edge that draws inspiration from Americana powerhouses like Jason Isbell.

Neray’s voice carries a sincerity that’s both vulnerable and resilient. Thoughtful arrangements provide the canvas for the lyrics, with fine brush strokes that paint the nuances of the human condition with poetic grace, while never shy to crank out a banger or two.

The overall effect resonates deeply, and lingers in the soul.

Michel’s first album, ‘Kiss the Rock’ is a hard driving collecting of tunes that belie the wisdom and sensitivity of the lyrics. His second album, human (being) stretches the genre-bending range of the songs in both directions from Simon & Garfunkel(ish) in the opening track, ‘Been too Long’ to cow-punk in ‘Cobweb in the Corner’. There’s even a cover of ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ performed with an emotional intensity that Johnny Cash might have intended – unlike anything you’ve ever heard at late night bars jams.

On stage, Michel is a magnetic performer who engages listeners with fun banter and backstories.”

Time: 7:30 PM

Cost: $20 donation + an item for the Wawa Food Bank

Location: 10 Government Dock Road

Mark your Calendar:

July 19: Brian Tremblay

July 26: Pete Eastmure

Aug 7: Jack Pine AKA Gareth Auden-Hole

Aug 12: Zachary Lucky

Aug 26: David Hickley

Sept 6: Ian Tamblyn

Oct 1: Tia McGraff