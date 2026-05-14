Happenings at Wawa First United – May 14

Luke 24: 44-53 Jesus’ last words to the disciples bring joy.

The ascension of Jesus may not be everyone’s favourite story because is suggests that we need to believe in the three- tiered universe (heaven, earth, underworld) for it to make sense. Just as the epistle of Peter suggests that Jesus descended into hell and preached to the spirits there before the resurrection, so too Luke suggests that Jesus ascends into heaven. Such images gave Luke and his hearers no cause for concern. They were well aware that Greek superheroes ascended into heaven to be deified. Think of Hercules the strong and Asclepius the healer. The questions for them would have been, Why Jesus? What was so special about him? How do his superpowers differ from the common cultural understanding of the day?

Creation Connection:

The life, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus represent for the gospel writers the reconciliation of the human and non-human worlds, and the seen and unseen worlds.

Sunday, May 17 – Seventh Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

Acts 1:6-14 The ascension of Jesus

Psalm 68 God makes a home for the poor

1 Peter 4: 12-14, 5: 6-11 Cast you cares on God. Be alert.

John 17: 1-11 Jesus prays that his disciples “all may be one”.

Lay Leader: Lorna Reader: Diane

Announcements

We welcome all those on a faith journey to join us on Sunday morning at 11 am.

The Prayer Shawl Group will meet on Sat. May 16th at 2 pm in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come, materials can be supplied if needed.

May 20 – World Bee day

May 21 – International Tea Day

May 23 – World Turtle Day