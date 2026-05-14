Thank You From our Nurses

The 2026 Nurses Week Dinner Planning Committee would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many local businesses, organizations, and individuals who generously supported this year’s Nurses Week Dinner.

Thanks to your generosity, over 45 nurses from Wawa and surrounding communities were able to come together to celebrate Nurses Week, connect with one another, share laughs, and enjoy a well-deserved evening of appreciation.

Nurses from many different areas of healthcare attended, including hospital, long-term care, home care, public health, family health, occupational health, clinic, and community settings. We were also incredibly honoured to have graduating classes represented from 1964 through to 2025, highlighting generations of dedication, experience, mentorship, and compassion within the nursing profession.

We would like to sincerely thank:

Independent Grocer

Alamos Gold Inc.

Green Cabin Pottery

Wawa Rent-All

Algoma Blueberry Farm

The Physicians at the Wawa Family Health Team

Wawa Pharmacy

Canadian Tire

Tabitha’s Trinkets Authentic Jade Jewellery

Your support helped provide food, prizes, supplies, and thoughtful touches that made the evening so memorable for everyone who attended. In a small northern community, support from local businesses and organizations means so much, and events like this would not be possible without your kindness and generosity. We are truly fortunate to live and work in a close knit community like Wawa, where nurses from different workplaces and areas of healthcare are able to come together in support of one another like this.

Nursing can be demanding work, and having the opportunity to come together outside of our workplaces to celebrate, relax, and support one another was incredibly meaningful.

The sense of community and appreciation felt throughout the evening was truly special.

On behalf of the 2026 Nurses Week Dinner Planning Committee, thank you again for supporting local nurses and helping make this year’s celebration such a success.

With gratitude, 2026 Nurses Week Dinner Planning Committee

Connie Lacroix, RPN

Nicole Meloche, RPN

Hayli-Jaine Spooner, RPN

Jensen Kobzick, RPN