Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – May 14

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 3.

News Tidbits:

  • The bears are out in town. Secure your garbage, and be on the watch.
  • Mexico is entering the EV, first domestically built electric car, Olinia, will be unveiled on June 7. Designed by Mexican engineers, the affordable model aims to reduce fuel dependence and will be showcased during World Cup festivities.
Brenda Stockton
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