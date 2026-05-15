ADSAB Children’s Services and Early Learning Advisor

The Algoma District Services Administration Board delivers social and paramedic services to 20 municipalities and the unorganized townships in the District of Algoma. Our Children’s Services and Early Learning team is seeking applications from qualified candidates for the following competition:

Children’s Services and Early Learning Advisor

Two (2) Positions:

1 – assigned to Thessalon

1 – option to be assigned to either Thessalon or Blind River

These are full-time, salaried positions scheduled 36.25 hours per week, reporting to the Director of Children’s Services and Early Learning. Children’s Services and Early Learning Advisors’ key responsibilities include:

working collaboratively on the Children’s Services and Early Learning team to monitor and support high quality service system management and child care programming throughout the ADSAB service area;

providing functional advice and support to service providers to promote best practices and continuous quality improvement in Child Care and Early Years programming.

This job requires strong relationship and capacity-building skills to establish and maintain effective and productive working relationships with external services providers and stakeholders, as well as internal colleagues. This job requires a minimum two-year post-secondary diploma in a relevant discipline, preferably Early Childhood Education, as well as relevant experience in the delivery of children’s services programming.

CSEL Advisors must have current knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and agreements impacting the delivery of children’s services programming, including but not limited to: Child Care and Early Years Act, Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (C-WELCC) Agreement, Ontario Human Rights Code, Occupational Health and Safety Act, as well as current knowledge of best practices and emerging trends in the delivery of children’s services programming. CSEL Advisors require strong computer and technology skills, with working knowledge of provincial and local systems for the administration of children’s services programming, and strong oral and written communication skills, with bilingualism (English / French) considered a strong asset.

We are seeking candidates who demonstrate the expertise, professionalism and interpersonal skills required to represent the ADSAB’s Children’s Services and Early Learning team in an effective and positive manner, both in the community and cross-functionally with other ADSAB programs and departments.

The salary for this full-time management group position is $98,251.74 to $113,972.03 per year and OMERS pension plan membership is effective with the date of hire. We offer competitive vacation entitlement, the opportunity for flex hours, and 13 paid holidays per year. Full-time employees are eligible for our generous benefits plan, and premiums are 100% employer-paid.

Interested candidates are invited to submit a résumé and covering letter detailing their suitability for this opportunity no later than Tuesday, May 26, 2026 to: [email protected]

For more information on our organization, please see our web site: www.adsab.on.ca

Information collected pursuant to this competition will be used only for candidate selection. We thank all applicants for their interest in this opportunity and our organization; however, please be advised that we will only be contacting those selected for an interview. Accommodation for candidates with disabilities will be provided upon request for our interview and testing processes.