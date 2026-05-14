Nipigon OPP – Saskatchewan Driver charged with Stunting

On May 13th, 2026, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment utilizing a RaDAR speed measuring device, located a white Honda CRV, on Highway 11-17, travelling 159 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

A 51-year-old from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.