OPP on Waterways for Safe Boating Awareness Week

More than 100 people in human-powered pleasure craft (canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards) were among the 249 people who died in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-investigated marine incidents in the last 10 full years (2016-2025).

Significantly contributing to the loss of life was the fact that 205 (83 per cent) of those who died were not (or not properly) wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

With capsized vessels and falling overboard being the leading causes in the majority (197) of the fatalities, the number one takeaway for boaters and paddlers should be that the proper use of a lifejacket or PFD gives you your best chance of surviving a marine incident.

The OPP urges all boaters/paddlers to stop tossing this proven life-saving device aside and to wear it. Having it stored or nearby is of no help to you when you suddenly find yourself in the water.

Impairment by alcohol or drugs, operator inexperience, poor weather, and hazardous waterways are among the other most common contributing factors in boating fatalities. During Safe Boating Awareness Week, OPP Marine Officers will be out on the water promoting marine safety and enforcing federal boating laws.

The OPP reminds boaters and paddlers that a safe and enjoyable boating season starts with always being well-prepared. Ensure your vessel is properly equipped and functioning and check the weather to determine if it is safe to go out. Familiarize yourself with the 1-10-1-principle to help you understand how ending up in cold water can severely impact your ability to swim or even stay afloat.

Become well-versed in Canada’s Safe Boating Guide and always boat sober and drug-free!