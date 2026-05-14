SE OPP Chapleau – Investigation continues into fatal fire

The Superior East Chapleau detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently at the scene of a residential fire in Chapleau with the Chapleau Fire Department.

On May 14, 2026, at approximately 6:00 am, the Superior East OPP were called to assist Chapleau Fire Department with a residential fire on King Street.

One person was located inside the residence deceased. The scene is being held while the OPP Forensic Identification Service and Chief Fire Marshall conclude their investigation.

Motorists and nearby residents are asked to avoid the area until the investigation is completed in the area of King Street in Chapleau.