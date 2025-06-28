Saturday Morning News – June 28th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 60% chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 8.
Sunday – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.
Sunday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Lalo Schifrin, composer of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme, died at 93.
- The 2025 Wawa Trifecta registration is open! https://forms.gle/rgqjHVG7Peh1Ua1K7
- Be careful, there have been quite a few moose seen and many have been killed on the highway. This mother with her twin calves were seen at 9 p.m. just west of the Catfish Creek Bridge.
