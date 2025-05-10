Saturday Morning News – May 10

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low zero.
- Sunday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Sunday Night – Clear. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- It is a busy weekend: Goose Nest Market, Mother’s Day Tea (Saturday), Mother’s Day (Sunday), and the movie Inside Out at St. Augustine’s today from 1 – 3 p.m.
- Chapleau is holding a reunion of OPP members of the Chapleau Detachment on September 12-14, 2025. All members past, present and retired are invited to attend – email [email protected] for more information.
