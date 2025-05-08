Two Trillium students set new school record in STEAM

2025 - Stem

Students from École secondaire catholique Trillium in Chapleau successfully completed a bridge construction challenge where they were able to showcase their STEAM skills (Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). Through their creativity, collaborative approach and sense of innovation, two grade 9 students, Ella and Kaarina, set a new school record: their bridge was able to support the impressive weight of 285 pounds! This annual activity enables students to demonstrate their ingenuity and their perseverance while applying their knowledge in several subjects. Trillium congratulates all participants for their continuous engagement in their studies, their resourcefulness and innovative spirit!