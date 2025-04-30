Greysen Parisé wins a bronze medal during Skills Ontario Qualifying Competitions

On April 5, 2025, Greysen Parisé, grade 11 student at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), successfully participated in Skills Ontario Qualifying Competitions in North Bay. Greysen was awarded third place and a bronze medal for his performance in the Welding contests.

These practical and theoretical contests enabled Greysen Parisé to showcase his skills and knowledge in the industry relevant to safety-oriented welding and metal fabrication, blueprint reading and welding symbol interpretation.

Thanks to his outstanding performance, Greysen Parisé will advance to the provincial-level competition. He is set to compete and represent Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon and his school during the upcoming Skills Ontario Competition in Toronto from May 5 to 7, 2025.

‘’We are extremely proud when our students are recognized for their remarkable skills and talents! The school community is so inspired to see Greysen thrive in a field he is passionate about, ‘’ says Mr. Michel Lavergne, Principal of École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa). ‘’ We are grateful to Mr. Guy Lefrançois, teacher at École secondaire Saint-Joseph, for the support and expertise he provides to students interested in skilled trades ‘’.