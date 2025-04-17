Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – Spring News

It has been a very busy and exciting couple of months for the Foundation. It began with the extraordinary donation of $100,000 from Alamos Gold Inc. This donation, combined with our fundraising efforts ( Glam for Good Gala, Wish Campaign, Giving Tuesday, Wheels and Waves Raffle, general donations) helped us reach our goal of $175,000 to purchase a new ultrasound machine. The new machine is up and running! Patients can continue to receive routine ultrasounds locally.

The Wheels and Waves Raffle is running until May 1. Proceeds from the raffle will now go towards the

purchase of 10 new hospital beds. We intend to raise $75,000 before the end of the year. Tickets are $20 each and available at the Foundation office in the lower level of the hospital or call 705-856-2335 ext. 3147.

There are 2 great prizes; a Polaris Ranger SP570 with roof, dump box, mesh doors, winch and rearview mirror valued at $25,000 and a 16 ft MirroCraft boat, 15 hp Yamaha motor and Easy Haul trailer valued at $15,000. Supported by Back Country Motorsports and Marine and Buck’s Marina.

We will be selling tickets at John’s on Thursday, April 17th from noon til 6:00 pm and at the By Hands Festival on Saturday, April 25th from 11 to 3 pm.

The Foundation has been chosen as the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign recipient for the second year in a row. Tim’s was so impressed with the amount of money we raised in 2024 that they wanted to see if we could beat it this year. From May 28 to May 4, we hope to raise $7,500 to purchase a new hospital bed as part of our “We’re NOT taking this lying down” campaign. Drop by Tim’s often during the week or get an order form for larger amounts at [email protected] or drop by the Foundation office to pick one up.

Boxes of cookies make a great gift or a thoughtful show of appreciation to employees or a delicious treat for yourself. Smile Cookie plush toys are also available for $5 a piece.

Let’s make this the most successful Smile Cookie Campaign in Wawa history!

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future.