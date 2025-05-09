First-Ever Home Show at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre This Weekend

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is excited to announce its first-ever Home Show, brought to you by DNM Group. Taking place on May 10th and 11th from 10 AM to 4 PM, this event is set to be a vibrant celebration of local craftsmanship, home decor, and innovative design.

The Home Show will showcase an incredible variety of thoughtfully curated products, including unique furniture, artisanal home accents, eco-friendly decor, home care, home renovation and custom textiles. This two-day event provides an opportunity for visitors to gather inspiration, discover new trends, and connect directly with artisans for personalized advice and exclusive offers. “This event is all about supporting and highlighting the creativity and talent within our community,” said Chris Tarvudd “We want to provide a platform for local businesses and makers to showcase their work while offering visitors a chance to explore fresh ideas for their homes.”

Whether you’re a homeowner looking for that perfect decorative touch or a business looking to expand your network, this event is not to be missed!

Participating Vendors Include: Denises Record Art, Wood Steel and Stuff, Ikabel Creations, Whitewolfandfriends, Norquay Trusses and Engineering, Lyons Timber Mart, JW Wood Workings, RM Spice n’ Stuff, Line & Stipple, Naturally Illustrated by Konrad W., Jeff Dixon Visual Artist, Big Chiefs Garage Inc, Moon & Mana, Northern Workshop, Barn Board ReDesigned, Joan’s Cones, Glass Blocks, Athena Bumbacco Custom Woodworking, Home Tower Gardens, Yummy Soy Scents, Exp Realty Brokerage, Little Beach Stones, Huron & Superior Signs, Odd Moms Crafts, Soo Mill, Valentina Jewelry & Accessories, Country Girl Crafts, Earth & Skye Watercolour Creations, Brokerlink, Quilting & Crochet, Morwood Miniatures, Edward Jones, 2 Can Design, Century 21 and Northern Insurance Brokers.