Alamos Gold Inc. donates $100,000 to LDHC Foundation

On Friday, March 14, 2025, Austin Hemphill, general manager of Island Gold District, Alamos Gold Inc. and Matt Larrett, Community Relations Specialist, presented the LDHC Foundation with $100,000 to be used towards the cost of the new ultrasound machine.

Alamos Gold is staunch supporter of the Foundation and is extensively involved with the recruitment and retention of physicians for the LDHC.

Austin Hemphill stated that Alamos is invested in this community and wants to ensure it thrives economically, socially and in good health. Alamos Gold is here for the long term and wants to be an integral part of the area’s growth and success.

The new machine will be able to provide much clearer images and will meet the

radiology standards for the northern region. With nearly 1,000 ultrasounds done yearly, having a new machine will enable this service to continue and save patients a trip to Sault Ste. Marie.

A very sincere thank you to Alamos for their support. Their generous heart is truly making a healthy future for our communities