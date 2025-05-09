Friday Morning News – May 9

Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +11. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low +3 with temperature rising to +8 by morning.
- Saturday – Clearing in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High +12. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Evening – Clear. Low +1.
