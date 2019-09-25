2019 Blueberry Fall Fair Door Prize Winner

On Saturday at the 2019 Blueberry Fall Fair, Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation board directors had a booth to promote the Dream Vacation Lottery. Visitors to the booth were invited to enter their name for a free draw for a beautiful fall table runner handcrafted by Lorraine Pihelgas and 2 matching mugs made by Green Cabin Pottery – Cindy Chiupka-Jozin. Thank you Lorraine and Cindy! The lucky winner was Rejeanne Cyr, congratulations!

Thank you to the Wawa Special Events Committee for organizing the Blueberry Fall Fair and to the many people who stopped to chat and purchase tickets. In the upcoming weeks, the Foundation will be busy selling tickets in the community as the draw date of Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 is fast approaching. Tickets are available at the hospital admitting desk and at local businesses. With only 2,000 tickets printed your odds for winning are great.

The winner will receive a prize valued at $4,500 in a vacation package and cash.

Proceeds from the Dream Vacation Lottery will be used to purchase a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.