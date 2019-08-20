The LDHC Foundation Says Thank You to the LDHC Auxiliary

On August 16th, the LDHC Foundation received a generous donation from the Lady Dunn Health Centre Auxiliary in the amount of $6228.47. The donation will be used to purchase 2 Holter Monitors that will be used throughout the hospital. This non-invasive portable device monitors your heart’s activity continuously for 24 to 48 hours; aiding your healthcare provider in evaluating your heart throughout your normal routine. The Foundation is most appreciative of organizations which continue to support the local hospital to realize their vision, “Excellent health care for everyone every day.”

Thank you LDHC Auxiliary for your support!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.