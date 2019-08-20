Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Says Thank You to the LDHC Auxiliary

Post Views: 184

From left: Heather Campbell from the Auxiliary presents a cheque to the LDHC Foundation Intern Thea Desgagne.

 

 

On August 16th, the LDHC Foundation received a generous donation from the Lady Dunn Health Centre Auxiliary in the amount of $6228.47. The donation will be used to purchase 2 Holter Monitors that will be used throughout the hospital. This non-invasive portable device monitors your heart’s activity continuously for 24 to 48 hours; aiding your healthcare provider in evaluating your heart throughout your normal routine.   The Foundation is most appreciative of organizations which continue to support the local hospital to realize their vision, “Excellent health care for everyone every day.”

Thank you LDHC Auxiliary for your support!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

LDHC Foundation

LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
LDHC Foundation

Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*