SE OPP White River – CDSA Warrant results in Posession and Multiple trafficking charges

On October 14, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence in White River.

A search of the residence yielded quantities of suspected cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and methamphetamine which were subsequently seized. Several weapons and cash were also located and seized. The total street value of the seizure was approximately $5500.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher BELAND, 24 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Three Counts), and

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020, in Wawa.