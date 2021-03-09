SE OPP – Investigation continues at Armed Robbery in White River

On March 9, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an armed robbery at a business in White River, Ontario. The suspect fled westbound from the scene prior to police arrival.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., members of the Marathon Detachment and the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) located and arrested the lone suspect.

The Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.