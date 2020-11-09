SE OPP White River – Local person charged with Failure to comply with release order

On November 6, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a residence in White River.

In the process of investigating the incident, police were made aware of domestic related court order breaches. As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, in December 2020.