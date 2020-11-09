SE OPP White River – White River Driver charged with impaired

On November 4, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a routine patrol of White River. At approximately 8:40 p.m., officers observed an SUV driving erratically on Lisgar Street. A traffic stop was initiated to check on the sobriety of the driver.

The investigation revealed that the driver was impaired by alcohol. As a result, Shanna SIMPSON, 31 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020, in Wawa