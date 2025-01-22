Breaking News

SE OPP Hornepayne – Please Avoid 3rd Avenue

The Superior East Hornepayne detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of increased police presence in the area of Third Avenue, in Hornepayne.

 

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to conduct their investigation. There is no threat to public safety.

 

Updates will be provided as necessary. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
