The Superior East Hornepayne detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of increased police presence in the area of Third Avenue, in Hornepayne.
The public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to conduct their investigation. There is no threat to public safety.
Updates will be provided as necessary. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP – Motorists advised not to travel - January 22, 2025
- SE OPP – Driver Arrested - January 22, 2025
- SE OPP Hornepayne – Please Avoid 3rd Avenue - January 22, 2025