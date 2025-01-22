Breaking News

SE OPP – Driver Arrested

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person after fleeing from police.

On January 19, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Wawa Detachment of the OPP responded to a stolen motor vehicle in Wawa. The vehicle was located by officers traveling east on Highway 17, where it failed to stop for police.

 

A short time later, the vehicle was located at Alona Bay on Highway 17.

 

As a result of the investigation, Jordan SMITH, 35-years-old from Kingston, was charged with:

 

·        Break and enter – three counts

·        Mischief under $5,000

·        Failure to comply with release order

·        Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 – two counts

·        Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

·        Dangerous operation

·        Flight from peace officer

·        Theft of motor vehicle – two counts

·        Driving while under suspension

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on January 23, 2025.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
