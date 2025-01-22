SE OPP – Motorists advised not to travel

Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise that Highway 17 in Wawa is closed in both directions, going west to White River and south to Sault Ste. Marie due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The OPP advises motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel as driving conditions are deteriorating.

The OPP will distribute details and updates of the weather advisory as information becomes available.

Please do not call OPP Provincial Communication Centres for weather updates or road condition information.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveller’s information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.