SE OPP White River – Assault at Restaurant leads to Assault charges

On November 8, 2020, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault at a restaurant in White River.

The investigation revealed that the two involved parties were engaged in a verbal dispute which escalated to a physical assault. As a result of the investigation, Courtney SCHELL, 28 years-of-age, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020.