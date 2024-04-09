SE OPP Wawa – Criminal Charges Laid after stolen property investigation

An individual from Wawa is facing criminal charges after their involvement in a stolen property investigation.

On April 3, 2024, shortly before 2:00 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, along with members of the Superior East OPP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. During the search, officers located two items that had been reported stolen by their owner.

As a result, 48-year-old Pascal GAGNON, of Wawa, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2024 in Wawa.

The Superior East OPP was assisted by the North East Region OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.