SE OPP Dubruilville – Criminal Charges Laid after Traffic Complaint

One individual is facing numerous criminal charges after concerned citizens called police for a traffic complaint. On March 30, 2024, shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Rue Des Pins in Dubreuilville.

The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was spoken to and deemed not to be impaired. A short time later, the driver breached their court-ordered release conditions by attending an ex-partner’s residence and threatening them. The driver then began driving in a dangerous manner near the ex-partner’s property.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old person from Pickle Lake was arrested and charged with:

Domestic Mischief

Mischief over $5,000

Uttering Threats to damage property

Failure to comply with undertaking – three counts

Dangerous operation

Drive motor vehicle and perform stunt

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released by the Ontario Court of Justice. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim(s).