OPP – Charges laid against former Thunder Bay Police Service member UPDATED

Police have arrested and charged another former member of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS).

In December 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General requested that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the TBPS. The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) began an investigation after a review of the evidence.

As a result of the investigation, on April 12, 2024, Sylvie HAUTH, 57 years old of Ottawa, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Obstruct public or peace officer, section 129(a)

Breach of trust by a public officer, section 122

Obstruct justice, section 139(2) – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 7, 2024.

Any questions relating to the employment status of the accused should be directed to the TBSP.

The OPP CIB investigation remains ongoing.

Police have laid five charges against a former Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) member.

In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General requested that the OPP investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the TBPS. That review led to an investigation by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The investigation has been ongoing and has led to further charges against a former member of the TBPS.

On April 9, 2024, Holly WALBOURNE, 37 years old of Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Obstruct public or peace officer, section 129(a)

Breach of trust by a public officer, section 122

Obstruct justice, section 139(2) – three counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 10, 2024.

Any questions relating to the employment status of the accused should be directed to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The OPP CIB investigation is ongoing.