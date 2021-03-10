SE OPP White River – Arrest made in White River Armed Robbery

On March 9, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an armed robbery at a service station in White River, Ontario.

A lone individual entered the service station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied with the demands and did not sustain any injuries. The suspect fled in a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 17.

Officers located the vehicle and successfully deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 approximately 10 kilometers east of Terrace Bay. The suspect then fled from the vehicle into the surrounding wooded area on foot. Members of the Marathon and Schreiber Detachments with the assistance of the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit located the accused at approximately 7:50 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, William DENNEY-HARPER was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery Using Firearm, contrary to section 344(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Firearm – Use While Committing Offence, contrary to section 85(1)(a) of the CC,

Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC, and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) (Two Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.