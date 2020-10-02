SE OPP Wawa – Hearst person charged after dispute in Vehicle

On September 26, 2020, at approximately 12:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a dispute in a vehicle on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township.

The accused person had left the scene prior to police arrival, but was located a short time later. As a result of the investigation, Gabriel ROY, 22 years-of-age, from Hearst, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2020, in Wawa.