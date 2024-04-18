SE OPP White River – Investigation Continues into Collision at business in White River

On April 18, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single-vehicle collision at a business on Highway 17 in White River.

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.