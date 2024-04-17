SE OPP Wawa – Collision results in Driver being charged with Impaired

A collision has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On April 15, 2024, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 519 near Highway 17, north of the town of Wawa.

Through investigation, officers determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Daniel MACPHAIL, 26 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2024 in Wawa. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

No amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. If you believe a driver is impaired, please call 9-1-1 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.