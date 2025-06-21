SE OPP Wawa – Investigation continues into Friday Night’s Fatal Collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a serious collision that has resulted in one fatality south of Wawa on Highway 17, north of Katherine Cove. The scene has been cleared, and the highway is reopened.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Superior East Wawa OPP, Algoma Ambulance, and the Wawa Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision approximately 60 kilometers south of Wawa on Highway 17, just north of Katherine Cove. As a result of the collision, one driver is deceased, and a second driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed overnight while OPP and the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team conducted their investigation and is now open.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Superior East OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

The OPP remains committed to public safety and thanks the community for their cooperation and patience.