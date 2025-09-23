SE OPP Wawa – Be Proactive, Reduce Bear Attractants

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging residents across the region to take proactive steps to reduce bear attractants following a significant increase in bear-related calls. So far in September 2025, officers have responded to 65 calls for service involving bears – many of which involved sightings in residential areas.

While not all bear encounters pose an immediate threat, safety becomes a concern when bears exhibit aggressive or threatening behaviour. The OPP is working closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to promote public education and encourage residents to follow Bear Wise practices to help prevent these encounters.

How to Reduce Bear Attractants Around Your Home:

Store garbage indoors or in containers with tight-fitting lids.

Put garbage out only on the morning of pickup day.

Clean garbage bins and outdoor dumpsters regularly with a strong disinfectant.

Keep pet food indoors and clean BBQ grills after each use, including the grease trap.

Remove bird feeders during bear season (April 1 to November 30).

Pick ripe fruit and berries from trees and the ground.

Avoid placing meat, fish, or sweet foods in composters; turn compost regularly.

Freeze meat and fish scraps until garbage day.

If You Encounter a Bear:

Call 911 if the bear is aggressive or poses an immediate threat to public safety.

Remain calm and do not approach the bear.

Keep pets and children indoors and away from the area.

Do not block the bear’s exit route.

If the bear was attracted by food or garbage, remove those items once it leaves.

For non-emergency bear encounters or advice on preventing future incidents, contact the Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. Operators are available during bear season to provide guidance and support.

The OPP emphasizes that preventing bear encounters is a shared responsibility. By removing attractants and staying informed, residents can help reduce the likelihood of bears entering populated areas and ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.

For more information on how to stay Bear Wise, visit ontario.ca/BearWise.