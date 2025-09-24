SE OPP – Investigation continues into helicopter vandalism

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of mischief on Maple Street in Foleyet.

Preliminary investigation revealed that between 6:00 p.m. on September 3, and 7:30 a.m. on September 4, a helicopter parked overnight at a property on Maple Street was vandalized. The aircraft sustained significant damage, including a broken windshield and extensive damage to the tail rotor. The estimated cost of the damage is approximately $100,000. As a result, the helicopter has been rendered inoperable and required transport out of province for repairs.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Superior East OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.