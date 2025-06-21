Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

The highway has been opened.

From OPP North East Region (FB)

COLLISION UPDATE (10:42 p.m.): Highway 17 in Lake Superior Provincial Park remains closed following a serious collision involving two vehicles. The highway is fully closed in both directions from Highway 563 in Batchawana Bay to Pinewood Dr. in Wawa. Superior East OPP is asking the public to avoid the area. There is no estimated time on reopening.

COLLISION: Superior East OPP is responding to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 17 in Lake Superior Provincial Park. The highway is fully closed from Highway 563 in Batchawana Bay to Pinewood Dr in Wawa. The OPP is asking the public to avoid the area. Expect a lengthy closure.

HIghway 17 has been closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. SE OPP, Wawa Fire and Algoma Paramedic Service is on scene.