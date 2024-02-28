SE OPP Wawa – Charges Laid after report of theft

A local resident is facing criminal charges after being found in possession of stolen property. On February 14, 2024, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a theft on Regina Crescent in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Peter BANKS, 22 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Mischief Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing.