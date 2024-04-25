Have you seen Dean?

The Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

On March 27, 2024, NAPS received a report of a missing person, who was last seen on Highway 11 near Constance Lake First Nation on March 18, 2024, at around 9:30 a.m. Dean MATTINAS, 27 years-of-age, was last seen walking near the bush line along Highway 11, approximately 6 km west of Constance Lake. It is believed he was hitchhiking towards Thunder Bay.

The NAPS and OPP are requesting the public contact police with any dash cam video they may have from that area of Highway 11, from the morning of March 17 to the evening of March 18, 2024. Police are also requesting the public call to report any sightings of the male, or if they picked up a lone male hitchhiker matching Dean’s description.

Dean is described as an Indigenous male, 5′ 10″ (178 cm) tall with an athletic build, black hair, brown eyes, thin moustache, and slight sideburns. Dean was last seen wearing a camo or beige jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, and possibly carrying a black Under Armour tote bag and/or brown backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visiting your closest police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.