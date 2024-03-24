BARONETTE, Claire

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Claire, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend on Thursday, March 21st, 2024. Claire left us peacefully after battling a lengthy illness at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa, Ontario in her 82nd year.

Born in Timmins, Ontario, Claire is survived by her youngest brother Denis (Kate). She will be reunited with her brothers, Raymond and Donald (Carol). Claire is survived by her devoted husband Ray Baronette. Beloved mother of Renee and Richard (Melody). Proud grandmother of Tanner, Callie, Joshua, Jordan, Kyle, Cooper and Parker.

Claire devoted her younger years to taking care of her younger brother until she wed Ray in September 1964. She spent many years working at the Royal Bank of Canada. Claire loved going on long walks, hiking, golfing, cooking, reading, and crocheting. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

At Claire’s request there will be no funeral service. Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the long-term care staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their compassionate care and support.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.