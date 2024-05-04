Saturday Morning News – May 4th

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Rain at times heavy beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is providing an additional investment of $1.5 million to bolster its Summer Company program, helping an additional 250 young people start and grow a business. The Summer Company program provides students between the ages of 15 and 29 with at least 12 hours of business training, one‐on‐one mentoring and grants up to $3,000 to start a full-time business. Applications for the 2024 Summer Company program are being accepted until May 17, 2024.
