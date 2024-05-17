ÉSC Trillium students discover Philippine culture through a culinary activity

As part of Ms. Pamela Morin’s Hospitality and Tourism course, students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) were recently introduced to the culture of the Philippines. They welcomed two members of the community, Ludie (Ms. Morin’s mother) and her friend Adyh (whom Ms. Morin considers as a 2nd mother), to learn more about their country and its traditions.

With them, the students prepared typical dishes such as Shanghai and Vegetable Lumpia. These are different types of spring rolls from Indonesia and the Philippines. This culinary activity generated great conversations about Filipino culture, while fostering intergenerational sharing and community links. What a great way to expose students to the cultural richness of another country, introduce them to delicious dishes and encourage them to open up to the world!