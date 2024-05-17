Majority of NOSM University MD Graduates Choose Family Medicine

NOSM University is succeeding in its mission to help create a flourishing health workforce to serve Northern Ontario.

The Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) has concluded its work for 2024. All 69 eligible NOSM University MD students were matched to residency programs. Critically, 38 of those students were matched to family medicine (55%)—the highest proportional rate in Canada.

NOSM University is also proud that 36 of the graduating MDs (52%) will be doing their residency training at NOSM University. This is important because about 90% of learners who do both an MD degree and a residency in the North, stay in the North.

“We are ecstatic with the results,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, President, Vice-Chancellor, Dean and CEO of NOSM University. “The numbers speak volumes, not only about what drives our MD students, but where they want to be.”

This exceptional family medicine match rate is part of a continued success story at NOSM University, with more than half of MD students on average choosing the discipline.

Other members of the class have matched at other schools across the country such as:

Internal Medicine

Anesthesiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

General Surgery

Pathology

Emergency Medicine

Radiology

Psychiatry

Orthopedic Surgery

Pediatrics

Ophthalmology

Urology

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

“NOSM University is doing its part to connect Northern Ontarians to high-quality health care,” says Dr. Verma. “We are so proud of all of our graduates, and thank everyone who has helped them along the way.”